The pathway that would connect Rangiuru Business Park, Te Puke, Pāpāmoa and Tauranga city centre was a nice-to-have on Dally’s agenda, if it could be funded.

The council cut back cycleway funding to help reduce the rates rise, but if there was funding from the Government again for cycleways it would be welcome for the project, he said.

“There’s a lot of arguments around the council table against cycleways and putting money into that. But everywhere you go where you build these things, the people love them.”

The 19km Ōmokoroa to Tauranga cycleway was a good example of this, he said.

Dally’s three top priorities for the district were water reforms and setting up the new water entity, spatial planning for the district’s future and hiring a new chief executive.

Interim chief executive Miriam Taris took on the role in March and would stay until a new one was appointed.

The spatial planning process was going to be important in the next term, especially for Te Puke, he said.

A lot revolved around spatial plans so it would be good to have Te Puke’s finalised, given it was delayed by water reform planning, Dally said.

When the council’s in-house water services were transferred to the planned separate entity it would be “quite critical” to ensure the council had jurisdiction over setting the costs so there wasn’t a “blowout,” he said.

A long-term goal Dally would like to see achieved was a bypass or alternative road for Te Puke to reduce congestion.

“Te Puke is in dire need of a third entry/exit point because the queues are just ridiculous in kiwifruit season, and it’s almost becoming a year-round thing.”

A direct link from Te Puke to the Pāpāmoa East interchange was the best option to solve Te Puke’s congestion, and this was something he would like included in a regional deal in future, he said.

Grant Dally wants a link from Te Puke to the Pāpāmoa East Interchange, which is currently under construction. Photo / Tauranga City Council

The Western Bay sub-region, including Tauranga, was one of three areas to sign a memorandum of understanding for a regional deal in July. The Government was expected to announce the first one by the end of the year.

Dally wanted surety of funding from the regional deal because it couldn’t “just all fall on the ratepayer”.

There were options for funding the projects – such as congestion charging, value capture and infrastructure funding and financing levies – but there wasn’t clarity on how these would be applied to the projects, he said.

“We need some really good, robust funding mechanisms from central government to come along with this [regional deal].”

Dally supported Māori wards for councils because it guaranteed Māori a seat at the table.

He said councils would have to have conversations about amalgamations whether they liked it or not because central government was talking about it.

Western Bay had a distinct rural and small-town character compared to its neighbour Tauranga, Dally said.

He was happy to have the amalgamation conversation but would hold out as long as possible before doing anything.

Dally also wanted amalgamation to be a decision made by the community.

“I would be not very happy to go down the next track unless we got a clear message from the residents and that’s what they wanted.”

Dally is also standing in the Te Puke/Maketu ward.

Voting is open until midday October 11.

