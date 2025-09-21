Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Western Bay mayoral race: Grant Dally prioritises water reforms, Te Puke congestion

Alisha Evans
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Grant Dally is running for mayor and a seat in the Maketū-Te Puke Ward for the Western Bay of Plenty District Council 2025 election.

Grant Dally is running for mayor and a seat in the Maketū-Te Puke Ward for the Western Bay of Plenty District Council 2025 election.

Local body elections are under way and eight hopefuls are vying for the Western Bay of Plenty’s top job. Local Democracy Reporting quizzed the mayoral candidates about key issues ahead of the October 11 election. We will publish those stories over the coming days.

Quick Bio

  • Name: Grant Dally
  • Age: 64
  • Resides: Te Puke
  • Profession: Former mechanical/production engineer and business owner, current councillor
  • Political party affiliations: None
  • Family: Married, two children

Grant

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save