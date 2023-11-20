A Fenz spokesperson says the foodbank drive is a great way for everyone to help out. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

A Fenz spokesperson says the foodbank drive is a great way for everyone to help out. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

Katikati Christian Foodbank is putting the call out for food donations so emergency services thought they’d help as well. Loudly.

Local fire brigade, ambulance and police will be cruising the streets for the Emergency Services Foodbank Drive where service vehicles call into every street in Katikati with sirens blaring, asking people to come out with their food donations or leave to be picked up.

Local vehicles will be divvied up to cover from Busby Rd in Katikati right through to Fairview.

People are asked to leave their donations on letterboxes or fences for volunteers to collect or come out to donate and treat the kids to seeing the vehicles up close.

Deputy chief fire officer Craig Gray says Fenz are all about supporting communities.

‘’A lot of people are struggling at this time of year and it’s only going to get worse over Christmas. Our foodbanks are struggling to provide the volume of food required, so this is a great way for all of us to help those in need and we all support each other.’’

Donations of food are required year round, Sue Spriggens says.

Foodbank manager Sue Spriggens says they have had an approximate increase of 25 per cent in demand since December last year.

‘’We always need food. Non-perishable foods are most useful for example baked beans, spaghetti, jam, fruit, creamed corn, fish, coffee, tea, milo, pasta, rice. These are just a few suggestions but we can find a home for any food, even Christmas treats. Donations of money are also accepted.’’

The Emergency Services Food Bank Drive has been going in Katikati for eight years and is part of a national initiative.

The foodbank is under the Reach Out Trust — Combined Churches of Katikati, so non-perishable donations can also be dropped at any of the churches.

People can also bring food to foodbank shed at the back of the Katikati Community Baptist Church.





The Details

What: Emergency Services Foodbank Drive

Where: Various locations throughout Katikati

When: November 28 from 5.30-7pm



