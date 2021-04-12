Western Bay Council opens $140k Community Matching Fund

There is $140,000 available for projects through the Community Matching Fund. Photo / File

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council's $140,000 Community Matching Fund is open for applications.

Until May 28, the annual fund is eligible for not-for-profit community groups that are able to "match'' the council's cash grant in volunteer hours, cash or in kind contributions.

The council's community team manager David Pearce said the fund was a valuable resource for those groups that stand out as self sufficient in their own right but who struggle to raise finance for bigger projects.

"Raising funds is a constant challenge for community groups and possibly more so this year in the wake of Covid-19 preventing groups from raising funds to the same extent as in the past.

"This is a great opportunity for groups to expand their pool of funds or to get projects completed sooner than may have been possible otherwise."

The fund is split into $40,000 for specific projects that benefit the natural environment and $100,000 for the general fund for social, recreational and cultural initiatives. Most individual applications in the past have averaged from $1000 to $10,000.

Over the years the money has been a key to many groups across the Western Bay getting their projects off the ground.

Last year the Community Matching Fund was temporarily replaced by the Community Resilience Fund, which distributed $300,000 to 49 local groups financially hit by COVID-19.

This year all Community Matching Fund applications must be submitted online – there will be no hard copies available.

Information Sessions:

To help anyone needing assistance with filling out and submitting their application, the council's community team will be holding information sessions in the district's libraries.

• The Centre – Pātuki Manawa, Katikati Library: May 4, 11.30am-3.30pm. Aongatete Room

• Waihi Beach Library: May 7, 10am-2pm

• Te Puke Library: May 10, 11am-3pm. Boardroom

• Omokoroa Library: May 11, 11am-3pm. Whakamarama Room

For 2021 Community Matching Fund application forms visit the council's funding page.