Nominations for the Western Bay Community Award 2024 awards are now open.

The six award categories are event excellence, sustainable future, diversity and inclusion, heart of the community, youth spirit and volunteer of the year.

A lifetime service award will also be presented and a people’s choice award, which is voted by the general public from all nominee finalists. Voting for the people’s choice award is held online and will open in February.

TECT chairman Bill Holland says the awards allow outstanding local community groups and individual volunteers to be recognised and celebrated for enabling the region to thrive.

“There are many unsung heroes working in the background throughout our region, making the Western Bay a better place to live. Our region would not be what it is today without the efforts of these community groups and volunteers. This is why we continue to host these celebratory awards in partnership with other funders from around the Bay.”

At this year’s 2023 Western Bay Community Awards, Poutiri Wellness Centre won the heart of the community award.

Chief executive of Poutiri Wellness Centre, Kirsty Maxwell-Crawford, says the win was such a surprise.

‘’It meant a lot that someone had gone out of their way to put Poutiri forward. It was an honour to be nominated and be the winning recipients in 2023. We look forward to cheering for the 2024 winners, it’s time to nominate!”

The awards will again take place in March at Baycourt Community and Arts Centre, after an online showcase of all finalists in the weeks leading up to the awards event.

Any not-for-profit organisation or volunteer in the Tauranga and Western Bay can be nominated for the awards. Self-nominations are also encouraged.

The awards are delivered by Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, Tauranga City Council, TECT, and Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

Nominations www.tect.org.nz/community-awards-2024 by October 31.

Award categories:

· Event excellence award – recognising an event that has excelled in bringing the community together

· Sustainable future award – recognising a group that demonstrates climate related practices, either through projects that protect or improve the environment, or sustainability-focused thinking and action within the organisation’s operations

· Diversity and inclusion award – recognising an innovative initiative which supports diversity and inclusion in the community

· Heart of the community award – recognising a group that has gone above and beyond business as usual to support a thriving, caring and connected community

· Youth spirit award – recognising an individual under 25 who embodies community spirit through their contribution to the community

· Volunteer of the year award – recognising an individual who has made a significant contribution to the community.



