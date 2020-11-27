Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Well-known Tauranga identity Phyllis Tantrum's lasting legacy of 'love and laughter'

5 minutes to read

Phyllis Eleanor Tantrum, 92, died in Tauranga Hospital on November 9. Photo / Supplied

Sandra Conchie
By:

Multimedia journalist

Phyllis Eleanor Tantrum's philosophy in life was "to live, to love and to laugh" and she will be remembered for doing so in spades right to the end.

The 92-year-old Pāpāmoa identity, medium, celebrant, country

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.