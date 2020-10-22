Weather: What's in store for Bay of Plenty's Labour Weekend?

The Labour Weekend weather forecast is not perfect but there's sunshine between the clouds.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the weather would be warm but with moisture in the air.

"The long weekend isn't expected to be perfectly sunny skies for all of Rotorua and the Bay of Plenty but it's far from doom and gloom.

"We've been dealing with a lot of lingering moisture this week, which has resulted in morning low cloud or fog. [It] clears nicely to blue skies but also a few isolated afternoon showers and patches of cloud," he said.

Ferris said this trend was forecast to continue throughout the weekend and suggested "a few barbecues might need to be fired up".

🇳🇿Sneak peek into Labour Day Weekend Weather🇳🇿 Putting the finishing touches onto those Labour Day weekend plans? Let’s... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

"The forecast conditions are quite summery with a prevalence of isolated afternoon showers – these aren't expected to affect everyone but could be quite heavy if you happen to be caught under one.

"Light winds and above average temperatures are making nice beach/lake conditions but it's looking quite humid and the overnight temperatures remain high so the fans also might make an appearance.

Mount Maunganui visitors will be hoping for warm weather this Labour Weekend. Photo / File

The forecast high for Rotorua is 20C for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The low is 12C on Saturday and Sunday, and 11C on Monday.

In Tauranga, the forecast high is 20C on Saturday and Sunday, and 21C on Monday. The low is 14C Saturday and Sunday, and 13C on Monday.