MetService National weather: December 14th-16th

Heavy rain has continued overnight resulting in multiple road closures due to flooding and slips in the Coromandel.

A heavy rain warning remains in place for the Western Bay of Plenty and Coromandel until 3pm today.

Over 220mm had fallen at the Pinnacles, 198.5mm at Golden Cross, 105mm at Castle Rock, 67.8mm in Whitianga, 56.2mm in Tauranga and 43.4mm in Whakatāne.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel if possible. High tide is due around 1pm so many roads were expected to remain closed until later today.

State Highway 25 is closed between SH25A and Mcbeth Rd for a slip; and closed at Hikuia Settlement Rd for flooding.

The Thames Coromandel District Council said this morning Hikuai Settlement Rd was closed between Prescotts Garage and the Waterways roundabout with a secondary closure at the 8km mark due to surface water flooding making the road impassable.

UPDATE 7:30AM

The sections of #SH25 closed in the Hikuai area are both likely to remain closed for some time this morning, while a local road detour is available at #SH2 Waiotahe Beach, but is not suitable for heavy vehicles: https://t.co/6RKrh6thMT ^TP https://t.co/7jqmktzYht — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) December 14, 2022

Wentworth Valley Rd is closed due to surface water flooding making the road impassable. The Tapu-Coroglen Rd reopened yesterday after a slip about 16km from Tapu closed it earlier in the day.

But the council said this morning Tapu-Coroglen Rd has a slip and staff were on their way. They were unsure if it was passable.

Kennedy Bay Rd has a slip and staff were on their way. They were unsure if it was passable. Hot Water Beach Rd is reported to be closed. Crews are on their way to identify.

The 309 Rd closed after a van rolled and blocked the road. It will remain closed until recovery is completed, the council said.

Slip at Kennedy Bay Rd. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, the Mauao base track has reopened after heavy sea swells forced its closure.

Tauranga City Council made the decision to close on Wednesday to maintain public safety while heavy sea swells, coinciding with high tide, breached the track.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the wet weather will gradually ease today.

“However, for Friday and the weekend we’re still looking at a wet few days – it’s unlikely to be as persistent but cloudy with periods of rain is still to be expected.

“Overnight temperatures are still relatively warm, in the late teens, cooling down as we head into the start of next week.”