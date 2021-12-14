Weather: Rain continues to fall with warnings in place

MetService National weather: December 14th - 16th

Rain has continued to fall overnight with heavy rain warnings remaining in place for the region today.

MetService's heavy rain warning was in place for the Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, for a 19-hour period from 8pm Tuesday to 3pm today.

"Expect a further 70 to 100 mm of rain, but 150 to 180mm about inland areas east of Whakatane, on top of what has already fallen. Peak intensities of 20 to 30 mm/h in the east Wednesday morning," the warning read as of 8.23pm.

Police received several 111 calls overnight regarding fallen trees blocking roads.

Wednesday morning 4.32am in Rotorua in New Zealand 🇳🇿 It's raining again

Hoping all having great days for their week

— Anne Anderson (@AnneAnd59185576) December 14, 2021

Waiotahi Beach Road, Te Puke East Rd, State Highway 2 Nukuhou and State Highway 30 Awakeri were all blocked by trees, a police spokeswoman said.

A slip blocked a lane on Wainui Rd.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said there had been no significant events overnight that they had been called to.

A spokesman said they had been called to about four fallen trees, but no other issues had been called in. However, he noted that more reports could come in later in the morning when people had woken up and assessed their properties and routes to work.

Council preparations

Bay of Plenty Regional Council anticipates rivers will reach the first warning level this morning, with heavy rain expected to saturate the region.

Police have issued a warning for motorists, the Matahina dam is being lowered and other authorities in the Bay of Plenty have made preparations for the deluge.

Regional council duty flood manager Mark Townsend said Trustpower had been instructed to lower the Matahina dam as a precaution.

"We anticipate that all rivers will reach Level 1 tomorrow [Wednesday] morning."

The first warning level means the river level has reached its normal channel capacity and triggers messages to landowners to move stock from low-lying river-adjacent areas.

Townsend said the council is closely monitoring rain and water levels.

"The situation is changing constantly, but at this stage, MetService forecasts indicate the bulk of the heavy rain will arrive tomorrow [Wednesday] morning.

"In line with these projections, we're looking to activate our Flood Room at around 8am tomorrow morning and have a number of staff on stand-by should the situation escalate."

Townsend said peak flows are forecasted to arrive in the various rivers from Wednesday afternoon through to Thursday morning.

A Metservice warning is also in place for the Coromandel Peninsular from 6pm tonight to 4am tomorrow, with 70 to 90mm of rain expected to accumulate and peak rates of 10-20mm/h about the ranges.

Rotorua

Rotorua Lakes Council said it was keeping an active watch on the current weather warnings and relevant teams were on standby to respond to weather-related issues or emergencies.

Council staff and contractors have been checking all major stormwater pipe inlets to make sure they're clear of debris, emptying storage ponds at the Wastewater Treatment Plan and in the forest as much as possible to ensure maximum capacity, double-checking equipment, ensuring all Emergency Operations Centre and Civil Defence staff rosters and contingency plans were in place and all communication lines were open and ready.

Support crews were also on standby if more help is required. Checks will also take place again once the rain clears, the council said.

The council had a small number of weather-related calls today, mostly for trees down and slips with additional support crews from Fulton Hogan on standby for the next couple of nights.

All Rotorua Lakes Council sports fields were closed on Tuesday afternoon.

Tauranga

Tauranga City Council general manager of community services Gareth Wallis said the council was "carrying out all our usual checks for when there's significant rain on the radar".

These included sending its maintenance contractor to check sumps in areas known to flood with heavy rainfall.

Wally Potts, the council's drainage services team leader, said a heavy rain checklist was made prior to any predicted rain event and performed again at the end of the event.

"This is predominantly for inlets and outlets with a history of blocking with debris that is mobilised in a storm."

Police issue warning for motorists

"Poor weather reduces visibility and increases stopping distances, so remember to watch your following distances when in traffic and drive at a speed appropriate for the conditions," a spokeswoman said.

"It's also a timely reminder to do the basics to keep yourself and other motorists safe - make sure everyone is wearing their seatbelts, put the phone away, and don't drive while impaired."

Cyclone Ruby

WeatherWatch head weather analyst, Philip Duncan, says it is currently a category 2 strong cyclone, but has the potential to become more fierce.

It was set to head over New Caledonia and some southern parts of Vanuatu Tuesday night before tracking towards New Zealand.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is also actively monitoring Cyclone Ruby as it tracks towards New Zealand.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, regional manager operations and maintenance, said the weather event had the potential to impact the state highway network with heavy rain warnings already in place for parts of the North Island.