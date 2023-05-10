The majority of local state highways are open this morning as the region continues the clean-up from days of heavy rain.

State Highway 2 Karangahake Gorge is open, with traffic management in place for slip clearance, however the site will fully close for up to an hour from 9.30am today to remove a large tree, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

SH2 is now open in both directions between Barrett Rd and Youngson Rd in Whakamarama as is SH2 between Awakeri and Tāneatua in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

WEATHER ISSUES - WAIKATO & BAY OF PLENTY

A number of state highways remain affected by flooding and/or slips, with SH5 closed west of Rotorua currently. Check our Highways Map for up-to-date information: https://t.co/cBPNgVggXA before you go today. ^TP pic.twitter.com/lCopKjMLUR — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 10, 2023

SH2 is open between the Tauranga Eastern Link and Pikowai Beach at the Kaikokopu Stream Bridge.

A section of SH5 near Rotorua is closed this morning due to a slip.

The slip came down near Dansey Rd, northwest of the city, and detours are in place via Dalbeth Rd and SH36.

SH36 is now open under stop/go traffic management after flooding between Jackson Rd and Central Rd.

Maniatutu Rd, between Rotoehu Rd and Pugh Rd, remained closed overnight due to a large slip and tree blocking both lanes.

Weather forecast

Tauranga can expect a few showers today, possibly heavy and thundery with hail, clearing to fine towards evening with westerlies turning southerly.

The high is 14C and the low is 6C.

Fine weather is forecast for Friday and into the weekend.

Donovan Park clean-up

Images showed flood damage in Donovan Park in Te Puke. A bridge has been damaged and there is a large build-up of debris.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council civil defence controller, Peter Watson the clean-up bill at the park would be around $4-5 thousand.

What is the importance of the park and stream for the local community?

Donovan Park is an important community gathering space. It’s one of the more popular parks in Te Puke and the community use it for all sorts including barbeque picnics, playdates at the playground and events. We’re working hard to get the park back to tip top condition as soon as possible.

The stream and flood plain through Donovan Park are also an important part of the stormwater network for this catchment.

What is being done to clean up the park and stream?

The clean-up started today with the removal of silt and repairs to damaged assets including the bridge and upended rubbish bin.

Rivers hit second warning levels

Bay of Plenty Regional Council duty flood manager Peter Blackwood said the Whakatāne River had passed the second warning level and was expected to peak Wednesday afternoon.

The river was spilling on to land, but still well within the stopbank area.

Several local roads were flooded in the area (Awahou Rd, Reid Rd, Taneatua Rd and Rewatu Rd) and they had been temporarily closed but full access would be available on Friday morning.

People were urged to keep an eye on the Whakatāne District Council’s Facebook page for updates.

The Kaituna River also reached its second warning level and both the Waioeka and Otara Rivers were now receding, Blackwood said.

A showery westerly flow covered the North Island overnight with thunderstorms in some places. Meanwhile cold southerlies surged northwards over the South Island https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 ^PL pic.twitter.com/bm65xOPEtV — MetService (@MetService) May 10, 2023

“Significant stormwater flooding also occurred in Tauranga and through the Western Bay of Plenty and at its peak, Katikati, Tauranga and the Rangitāiki catchment all experienced up to 50mm of rainfall in a one-hour period.”

“Our staff on the ground are busy fielding calls from landowners and manning flood pumps.”

He said while the weather system had passed, river and drainage water levels were still high and some may keep rising. Monitoring would continue.

He said several Eastern Bay rivers reached the first warning level overnight on already very saturated land.

Matahina Dam continued to spill to lower levels in Lake Matahina and relieve pressure off the lower part of the Rangitāiki River.

There was a lot of rain in the upper catchment, he said, making the lake high which is why the controlled spilling continued.

While the heavy weather warning had lifted, there was more rain forecast for the next 24 hours and he said the regional council would continue to monitor the situation from its Flood Room.











