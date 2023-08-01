Hundreds of lightning strikes were recorded in the region this morning.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said Rotorua and Bay of Plenty had a “bit of a rude wake-up” with 266 strikes recorded.

“They’re currently ongoing to the east of Whakatāne. No lightning over the Coromandel yet, but it’s looking like they could see some in the afternoon if not before.

“As for a forecast, you’ll have rain on and off for the rest of the day but overall it will be easing and eventually clearing up tonight,” O’Connor said.

“There’ll be a swing from strong northwesterly winds to strong and cold southwesterlies this morning — these will also die out this evening.”

She said overnight temperatures would drop to -1C in Rotorua, 4C in Tauranga, 2C in Whakatāne and 1C in Whitianga with potentially a few snow flurries above 600m.

“It’ll be chilly.”

The Coromandel Peninsula is under a strong wind watch from 1pm to 6pm today.

The weather forecasting agency warns west-to-southwest winds may approach severe gale force at times, gusting to 100km/h.