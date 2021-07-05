Weather: Heavy rain watch in place for Bay of Plenty ranges

MetService National weather: July 5th - 7th.

While temperatures are improving, parts of Bay of Plenty are now preparing for heavy rain.

According to MetService there could be severe gales and heavy rain on the way for parts of central and southern New Zealand, and heavy snow possible in the far south.

"A complex front moves northeast across the South Island today, then over the North Island during Wednesday," MetService said.

"This front is preceded by strong north-to-northwest winds, and followed by a cold southwest change. Warnings and watches for wind, rain, and snow are now in force for parts of central and southern New Zealand."

A heavy rain watch is in place for the ranges of Bay of Plenty east of Whakatāne and Gisborne, north of Ruatoria, from 5am to 7pm on Wednesday.

Those in the area can expect periods of heavy rain, with rainfall amounts approaching warning criteria.

Rotorua's forecast for Wednesday is for rain, possibly heavy for a time, clearing in the afternoon then partly cloudy. Northerlies will change southwest by afternoon. The predicted high is 14C and the low 3C.

Tauranga residents can expect rain, with a chance of being heavy, clearing in the afternoon then mainly fine. Strong northerlies changing southwest in the morning. The forecast high is 17C and the low 6C.

In Taupō, tomorrow's forecast is for rain, possibly heavy, clearing late in the morning or early afternoon then partly cloudy. Northerlies changing southwest by afternoon, dying out later. The high is 12C and the low 2C.

For Whakatāne, tomorrow's weather brings rain, possibly heavy, clearing by evening then mainly fine. Strong northerlies changing southwest in the afternoon. The predicted high is 17C and the low 4C.

Meanwhile, most of the south has woken to a much warmer morning with some places recording temperatures more than 10C higher than yesterday.

At 7am, Ashburton was sitting on 15.2C, Christchurch 14.6C, Dunedin 10.5C and Queenstown 8.6C, according to MetService.

A stark contrast from the 1.6C recorded in Christchurch on Monday morning, 0.2C in Queenstown, 2C in Dunedin and 3.2C in Ashburton 3.2C.

A Southland highway near Lumsden was closed to traffic after strong winds toppled trees.

Much of the North Island was colder than the south at 7am on Tuesday.

Napier was sitting on -1C, Hamilton on 3.7C, Rotorua on 4.2C and Wellington on 9.6C.

The warm weather is not expected to last, with several warnings in place across the south.