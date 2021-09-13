Weather: Heavy rain watch for parts of Bay of Plenty

MetService National weather: September 13th - 15th. Video / MetService

Heavy rain and strong winds are predicted for parts of the North Island this week.

According to MetService, a low pressure system is expected to approach the North Island from the north Tasman Sea on Wednesday.

The low should then move southeast across the island during Thursday and Friday, bringing periods of heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the North Island, and the Marlborough Sounds.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, and Gisborne north of Ruatoria

including the ranges from 3am Thursday to 1am Friday.

SEVERE WEATHER WATCH Issued by MetService at 11:08 am Tuesday 14-Sep-2021 Heavy rain and gale southeasterlies for parts... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Monday, September 13, 2021

There will be periods of heavy rain and rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

The forecast for Rotorua today is mostly cloudy with rain at times until evening. Northerlies changing southeasterly this afternoon. A high of 15C and a low of 7C.

Tomorrow in Rotorua, it will be cloudy with periods of rain developing in the morning, northeasterlies, a high of 12C and low of 8C.

Meanwhile, today's forecast in Tauranga is for clouds, rain at times this morning and afternoon, northwesterlies changing southeasterly this afternoon. The forecasted high is 17C and the low 10C.

Tomorrow, Tauranga residents can expect a few showers turning to rain in the morning, a high of 15C and a low of 12C.