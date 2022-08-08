State Highway 25 is closed due to a large slip west of Kuaotunu. Photo / File

A large slip has closed a Coromandel highway with a heavy rain watch in place for the region.

State Highway 25 is closed due to a large slip west of Kuaotunu, near Peebles Lane, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said.

Motorists are advised to delay their journey or consider travel via an alternative route.

The detour is SH25/SH25A via Kopu Hikuai.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Coromandel until 3pm today. Periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are forecast and rainfall amounts could approach warning criteria.

SH25 KUAOTUNU - ROAD CLOSED - 9:55AM

Due to a large slip west of Kuaotunu, #SH25 is CLOSED between Coromandel and Whitianga. Delay your journey or consider travel using SH25/25A via Kopu/Hikuai: https://t.co/nIR756I0Kx ^TP pic.twitter.com/u3Wl7gA36v — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) August 8, 2022

Morning rain and showers are forecast for Tauranga today.