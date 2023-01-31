The landslide that crashed into homes on Egret Avenue in Maungatapu on Saturday. Photo / Mead Norton

The landslide that crashed into homes on Egret Avenue in Maungatapu on Saturday. Photo / Mead Norton

Residents are being urged to be prepared as a saturated Bay of Plenty braces for severe wet weather today that could lead to dangerous conditions and significant flooding.

It comes after nearly 20cm of rain has been recorded at Tauranga Airport since Friday morning and the Western Bay of Plenty District Council faces a bill of over $5 million for clean-up and infrastructure fixing.

MetService upgraded its warning from orange to red yesterday afternoon for parts of the Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau, including Tauranga, the Western Bay and Rotorua.

Between 100 to 150 millimetres of rain is expected between 3am and 9pm. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm per hour are expected.

State Highway 2 Karangahake Gorge between Paeroa and Waihī reopened overnight following a slip. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road was open under a 50km/h speed limit.

SEVERE WEATHER EVENT – UPDATE 6:00AM, WED 1 FEB

No changes to current road closures.



Check our website updates 24/7 for the latest information on state highway closures and disruptions: https://t.co/QVK1kkr6js ^CO https://t.co/Kp8SzwLpGp — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 31, 2023

Tauranga City Council civil defence controller Mike Naude advised people to think about where they would go if they needed to evacuate.

“We are urging people to be prepared, and stay out of flood waters. Flood water may look calm, but those conditions can change really quickly, with devasting consequences.

“People need to stay out of flood water and take extra care around stormwater drains, culverts and manholes which become powerful suction devices that can sweep away a child or adult in an instant.

Since 9am on Friday, 18cm of rain had fallen at Tauranga Airport, 20cm at Rotorua and 9.5cm at Whakatāne which was described as “an impressive amount of rain” by MetService meteorologist John Law in a statement.

“This upgrade to a red warning is due to conditions on the ground, the saturation of the areas and river levels which mean it won’t take much of a top-up to see significant impacts.

“This rainfall has the potential to bring severe impacts to the area including dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging people to avoid non-essential travel.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council deputy chief executive and infrastructure group general manager Gary Allis said the initial approximate for clean-up costs from over the weekend was $250,000.

Most of the damage related to slips on roads and the installation of a temporary bridge at No.4 Rd would be approximately $200,000.

“We estimate the total cost for the overall clean up and fixing of infrastructure is approximately $5 million.

“We are working hard and have multiple crews out across the district cleaning up slip sites to get our roading network cleared and back up to speed as quickly as possible.

“We are taking a priorities-based assessment: whether there is an exit or not; whether there is a detour available or not, full-lane or partial lane blockage; over-slip or under-slip.”

MetService meteorologist April Clark told the Bay of Plenty Times region was “quite saturated”.

“Even if we’re not going to get huge amounts of rain, it’s going to have larger impacts because of that exact reason.”

Impacts of the heavy rain could include flooding, power cuts and slips, she said.

A Transpower spokesperson confirmed there had been no power outages in the Bay of Plenty as a result of the weather since Friday.

“We have multiple crews on standby and have them based in strategic locations so that we can still gain access if there are more slips.”

Bay of Plenty Regional Council chief executive Fiona McTavish said it was monitoring river levels across the region and was helping agencies such as Bay of Plenty Civil Defence with planning and responding to flooding events.

It was also responding to maritime issues such as vessels sinking or coming free from moorings.

There was a plan in place that included teams “ready to quickly respond to the effects of a weather event”.

“The events in the Auckland region over the last 72 hours continue to reinforce the importance of agencies working in a proactive and coordinated way to prepare and respond to the needs of communities.

“It’s against this background that we continue to encourage residents across the rohe to stay informed about the latest weather, what’s in place in their community now should they need help and support, and who they can contact in the event of a major weather-related emergency.”

McTavish said people could find more information on the council’s role and who they could contact for information during an emergency on its website.

“People can also access real-time information on water levels across the region’s river and lakes catchment through our Environmental Data portal.”

In the Tauranga suburb of Maungatapu, a slip crashed into homes on Egret Ave about midnight on Saturday, forcing dozens of homeowners to be evacuated.

Egret Ave resident Sue Harding, whose home was damaged in the slip, said she and her husband Dave have not been able to return home.

“The slip is still moving,” she said.

Harding said they were staying with their son and daughter-in-law.

“But I can’t get things ... so it’s a bit of a blow.”

Geotechnical engineers were due to return to the site yesterday and let them know if they could pick some things up.

Te Whatu Ora medical officer of health at Toi Te Ora Public Health, Dr Phil Shoemack, said in the case of flooding, contact with floodwater should be avoided “whenever possible”.

“All floodwater is, by definition, significantly contaminated with bugs.

“Anyone assisting with the clean-up effort should wear gloves and regularly wash their hands with soap and water.”