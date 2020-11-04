Weather: Heavy rain warning for Bay of Plenty

Gumboots and umbrellas will be key for the next two days with heavy rain expected for much of the Bay of Plenty.

A moist northerly flow with embedded fronts affected the country overnight. A subtropical low is expected to move south, just west of the upper North Island this afternoon bringing strong winds and increased rainfall.

Heavy rain and strong winds are likely for many upper North Island areas.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Bay of Plenty, west of Whakatāne, from 1pm today to 1am Friday.

Expect 80 to 110mm of rain with peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h expected.

There is also a heavy rain warning for Bay of Plenty, from Whakatāne eastwards, from 7pm Thursday to 8am Friday.

Expect 80 to 110mm of rain, possibly more about the ranges. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h expected.

MetService says heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.