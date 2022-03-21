MetService national weather: March 21 - 23

A heavy rain warning is in force for the Bay of Plenty, with MetService warning that it could be "extreme".

Downpours and significant flooding are possible for Bay of Plenty and Gisborne from midnight tonight until midnight tomorrow.

It warned people to expect 150 to 230mm of rain, though some areas may see more, said MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris.

Streams and rivers may rise rapidly and flooding and slips were also possible, it said.

A "persistent" large band of rain was likely to sit over the Bay of Plenty but the intensity may be less than Auckland's downpour yesterday, he said.

"It is fair to draw some parallels but it is not going to be one or two hours of rain. It is more likely to be a longer event, with the potential for high-intensity rainfalls."

Ferris urged people to prepare for potential flooding and remove valuable items from garages.

A subtropical low develops to the northeast of the North Island today then will move south southwards on Wednesday, Metservice said.



🔶Potentially significant rain event🔶



❗ A band of rain fueled by warm, subtropical air brings the risk for areas of significant flooding in Bay of Plenty and Gisborne from Wednesday.



There is the potential for upgrades to a Red Warning.



Details https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/wzzqk1YqTG — MetService (@MetService) March 21, 2022

This system directs a "moist northeast flow" across the North Island today and tomorrow, then south to southeasterly winds for much of the North Island later in the week.

"This has the potential to be an extreme event and people are urged to keep up to date with advice from MetService in case Bay of Plenty need to be escalated to Red Warnings."

A heavy rain watch is in place for Taupō from 3am tomorrow until 9pm. Periods of heavy rain with possible thunderstorms are forecast.

Rotorua Lakes Council said it was watching current weather warnings and relevant teams were on standby to respond to any weather-related issues or emergencies.

The council urged motorists to take care on the roads as conditions could become hazardous.



"Residents are advised to remain up to date with MetService forecasts over the next few days."

Additional support crews from Fulton Hogan are also on standby.

The region was pummeled by heavy rain and wind on Monday with surface flooding and reports of tree branches coming down.