Flooding on the road into Pauanui at Hikuai. Video / Alison Smith

Police are responding to weather-related incidents on Tairua Rd, Hikuai, which are affecting access to settlements on the eastern Coromandel Peninsula.

The road is blocked 1km north of McBeth Rd and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route and to expect delays.

It's also reported that the one-lane bridge to Pauanui is impassable, and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route or to limit travel until the situation is resolved.

A local reporter at the scene said it was some of the worst flooding she'd seen in 10 years.

She said the water was over the marker pegs on the straight between the Hikuai bridge and Prescotts Garage.

Flooding at Hikuai. Photo / Alison Smith

At 4.30pm today the Thames-Coromandel District Council issued an update:

- Hot Water Beach Rd has been CLOSED at the bridge, 250m from State Highway 25 due to flooding.

- Albert St, Coromandel is CLOSED at the bridge due to concerns around the stability of both the existing bridge and road. This will remain closed until it can be reassessed on Monday morning.

- Port Jackson Rd and Fletcher Bay Rd are now OPEN with surface flooding only.

- Purangi Rd is now OPEN with surface flooding only.

- Waikawau Beach Rd is OPEN with surface flooding only.

- Kennedy Bay Rd is CLOSED 1km From Driving Creek Rd due to a large slip blocking the road.

Ventia planned to have the road open to one lane by 5pm and fully open by lunchtime tomorrow.

- Kapowai Rd remains CLOSED due to surface flooding.

- Wentworth Valley Rd remains CLOSED due to surface flooding.

- Hikuai Settlement Rd remains CLOSED due to surface flooding.

Read more: Weather: Power out in Coromandel, Northland flood rescues, heavy rain and severe gusts cause Auckland Harbour Bridge delays

Flooding at Hikuai on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Alison Smith

Meanwhile, power has been restored to all 2967 customers who lost supply after wind-blown vegetation damaged the high-voltage power equipment between Whitianga and Coromandel township at 7.50am.

Access issues because of flooding initially hampered efforts to restore supply to customers in the upper Coromandel Peninsula area. Flooded roads meant crews needed to use alternative, longer routes to reach the isolated fault site.

Powerco said while 934 customers had their power restored within several minutes of the fault and a further 78 by 10.45am, the access problems for crews hindered restoration of the remaining properties until just after 3.30pm.

"Thanks again to our customers on the upper Coromandel Peninsula for their patience and understanding as our teams worked hard to get power restored as quickly and safely as possible in what have been challenging conditions," said Powerco head of network operations, Caz Haydon.

Crews were put on standby yesterday as high wind and rain warnings were issued for the Coromandel region.

High winds have also caused power outages to customers in and around Te Aroha and Paeroa today.

Power was progressively restored this afternoon to Te Aroha customers after power was cut to 870 customers at 11.58am and a further 111 at 12.04pm.

In Paeroa, 285 customers lost supply at 12.49pm and a further 99 at 1.18pm. The estimated time power was expected to be restored was 5.30pm.