One of the 10 goats transported to a Hasting meatworks in a significant poor state of health. Photo/Ministry of Primary Industries

A Waikato dairy goat farming company has been fined $4500 after 10 goats arrived at a Hawke's Bay meatworks with significant injuries and severe disease.

Henstra Limited was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court on Thursday after it pleaded guilty to a charge of permitting an animal to be transported while its condition or health rendered it unfit to do so.

The charge under the Animal Welfare Act attracts a maximum fine of $250,000.

On July 5 last year, the defendant sent 44 cull goats to Progressive Meats in Hastings on a stock truck, a trip of about four hours, the court heard.

On arrival 10 goats were found to have significant injury or disease which meant they were not in a fit state to be transported - six of the goats were unable to stand.