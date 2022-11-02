Organiser Marcus McGowan said the Waihi Wahoo is "nothing flashy, nothing over the top, just fun". Photo / Supplied

The Waihi Wahoo is set to have the streets of Waihi rumbling with the distinctive sound of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, with Harley Owners Group (H.O.G) members kicking back for a well-earned gathering of like-minded riders over the 19 - 20 November weekend.

The chapter event is jointly organised by the East Coast H.O.G Motorcycle Chapter and charities of Waihi.

Saturday is the arrival day, with a Show & Shine show with trophies and prizes up for grabs - People's Choice and Director's Selection - followed by organised rides that will soak up the local scenery.

Organiser Marcus McGowan said the Wahoo is "nothing flashy, nothing over the top, just fun - a chance to catch up and tell stories, have a laugh, show off your bike and ride a few stunning roads in our beautiful country."

McGowan said he decided to keep the event local, despite the attractions of the bigger areas; "It's a way to give back to small towns. We could have easily gone to Tauranga or Auckland, but we've decided on Waihi. It's [the event] unpolished but more honest - we're going back to basics."

The interest is growing for the first-time event, and McGowan said: "We have already sold 96 tickets, and there will be around 70 Harleys turning up. There is a Lions market day running at the same time. After the rides, an evening meal, including a band, will be put on by the Waihi RSA.

"There are three ride options available for people to explore."

The first ride is the Whangamata to Kopu circuit at approximately 150 kilometres; the second ride is to the Wood Turner Café, a distance of 120km; and the third is a 130km Te Aroha loop.

The prizegiving, dinner and an evening of fun and entertainment are included with full registration.

"Sunday, you'll pack up for the ride home - or wherever the roads take you! But not before heading back into town to have your breakfast," said McGowan.

Due to venue licensing/restrictions, tickets are very limited and are sure to sell out fast. As a result, there is a second ticket option (limited numbers remain), 'Saturday Only', which allows for entry to the Show & Shine, access to the organised rides and a patch, but not any meals.

All tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis to current Harley Owners Group members.