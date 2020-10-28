Waihi group celebrates its historic buildings

Waihi Heritage Vision have started their plaque project. Gemma Barden and Florence Chambers are beside the new plaque at 37 Seddon St.

The old BNZ building on Seddon St is Waihi's first to receive a plaque marking its historic significance.

Waihi Heritage Vision's (WHV) plaque project is their latest venture, which aims to place informative plaques on historic buildings throughout the town.

Earlier this month Clark & Gay solicitors director Gemma Barden, whose business is run in the old building, hosted WHV members and others in recognition of its history and the placement of the plaque.

Clark & Gay has operated in the building for four years. During this time Gemma has been collecting stories from people who worked there and children who recalled going there with their parents.

''I have learnt about the great bank robbery that took place in there and how there came to be a bullet hole in the ceiling. When my husband renovated the building, we found an old coin placed in the wall. We also uncovered the beautiful fireplace in the front foyer area.''

She plans to make a display of all the history she's gathered.

Gemma says it's an amazing place to work.

''It is a unique part of our town, I am passionate about the preservation of history and am very proud to be able to preserve the building's history and make it available to locals and visitors.''

WHV chairman Warwick Buckman and wife Krishna once visited Robe in South Australia and enjoyed reading the plaques on the early buildings. He says the plaque project is ''to keep our history on record in front of people and to give them a sense of the development of the town'.'

The BNZ building at 37 Seddon St opened in 1901 and was formerly Waihi Public Library.

Hauraki District Council's heritage status has it listed as heritage A - national or outstanding regional significance.

The plaque reads ''This building was erected by the Bank of New Zealand in 1910 to cater for the growing population of miners in the district. In 1977 it was purchased by the council to house the Waihi Public Library. In 2014 the library moved to new premises in Rosemont Rd, and in 2016 the building was sold to Clark and Gay Barristers and Solicitors.''

The next building will be St John's Anglican Church and the group are discussing new design ideas.

The group are keen to hear from building owners who would be interested in having a plaque outlining their building. Contact Warwick on 863 8455 or wkbuckman@xtra.co.nz