Waihi grave vandalism will upset many service people says Veterans Affairs

Vandals have destroyed flower pots and other tributes left on the graves at Waihi Cemetery. Photo / Hauraki District Council

The ongoing vandalism of service plaques and headstones in the services section of the Waihi Cemetery is very upsetting to the families of those service people whose graves were vandalised and also to the wider veteran community, says Veterans Affairs.

A section of Waihi Cemetery where war veterans are buried has been desecrated and ceramic pots and precious mementos wrecked when it was targeted by vandals on or around Friday, June 9, in what was described by the Hauraki District Council as “a shameful act of vandalism”.

The family of Les and Jeannie Griffiths - whose plot was also damaged - said they were “devasted by the unprovoked and unnecessary desecration of our parents’/ grandparents’ and great grandparents’ plot”.

Acting Head of Veterans Affairs, Marti Eller, says the desecration of these graves will be keenly felt.

“Their families would have been expecting that their loved ones would be resting in peace, and fellow veterans would be expecting that the graves of those who served our country would be respected and revered. Unfortunately, this is not the case.”

Veterans Affairs provides grants to councils to assist with the maintenance of services cemeteries when those cemeteries are within a council cemetery, and pays for the maintenance for those that are outside a council’s responsibility.

It also funds and arranges a services plaque or headstone for the New Zealand service people with qualifying operational service who are buried in these areas.

Veterans Affairs recently provided funding and arranged for new service plaques to be installed in the services area of Waihi Cemetery.

“We will continue to work with the Waihi Council to ensure that the veterans of Waihi Cemetery have the recognition that they deserve and we hope that their families won’t have any more upsetting moments,” Eller said.