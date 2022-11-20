The winning Waikato golf team, with senior champion Murray Fraser (left), Tim Parish and Malcolm Coldicutt.

Waihi Golf Club’s Murray Fraser is the 2022 Waikato Golf’s Senior Men’s Champion.

Waikato Champion of Champions: The Waihi Golf Club was delighted to be chosen as the venue for the Waikato region men’s Champion of Champions finals, over 36 holes, on Sunday, November 13.

The Champions were found in three divisions, and for the Waihi Club it turned out to be a red-letter day, with the senior Waikato Champion being Waihi’s Murray Fraser, on a countback from Patrick Hape (Stewart Alexander). Not to be outdone, in the Intermediate division, Waihi’s Malcolm Coldicutt completed good scores for his two rounds to win the Waikato Intermediate nett title, while in the junior division, Tim Parish battled some tough opposition, but came in third equal. Needless to say, with such good results across the divisions, Waihi also took out the Waikato Teams Title.

In Te Puke, the Ladies Bay of Plenty Champion of Champions titles were contested.

Waihi was represented in three divisions, by Carol Leary, Susan Mustard, and Kaylene Croker. While they did not have the same success as the men, the three ladies all played well, with Kaylene Croker the best, coming in ninth in the bronze division.

MONDAY VETS: Held their AGM in the morning, prior to playing a par haggle. The finals of the match play competition were battled out, and in the ladies, Kaylene Croker defeated Adelle Gunning on the 18th, after Adele’s long-range putt lipped out. In the men’s final, a fast start by Rob Page enabled him to hold off John Saunders in the end. In the haggle the ladies really showed the way with Nita Dalley, and Adrienne Lynch winning score of plus 3, ahead of John Libby on plus 2.

TUESDAY NINE HOLE: This week was the first round of the Joanna Mathews Summer Cup, and the leaders after the first round are Lorraine Meyer and Rex Smith both with 19 points. Next were Jenni Mora and Margaret Hickey with 18 points, then Garth Pritchard with 17, and Mandy Piper with 16.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: Also played the first round of their summer cup. Jumping out to a clear lead for the start of the competition was Annette Hetherington with a scorching 64 nett. Best of the rest were Sarah Tomsett and Jill Morrison who both had 71, followed by Adele Gunning and Michelle Libby with 72, while Edna Connolly had 73.

THURSDAY MEN: Some light showers reduced the fields somewhat, but in the morning haggle the showers didn’t affect Rhys Peden or John Giffney too much as they both scored 40 points. Next was Earle White with 36, and Allen Smith with 35, ahead of Mark Mora, Jim Powell, and Gyan Prole on 34.

In the afternoon haggle, Nigel Sanderson showed the way with 38 points, with Ian Diver close behind with 37. Rex Knight had 36, while David Campbell, Jonathan Clare, Terry Gerbich, and Andy Roche all finished with 33 points.

SATURDAY MEN: The forecast rain never arrived, so the two men’s fields enjoyed sunny conditions. In the morning’s competition, Garry Towler with 39 finished one ahead of Jim Powell. Next was Alan Kurtovich (including a two on hole 14) and Earle white with 35, with Greg Rosevear, Francis Gascoigne, and Norm Sanderson all finishing with 34 points.

In a low-scoring afternoon haggle, David P. Campbell was first with 35 points, while Mike Morrison, Mark Tomsett, Andy Roche, and Murray Fraser all had 34. Terry Gerbich, Howard Anderson, Chris Pilmer, and Rob Page all recorded 33 points.