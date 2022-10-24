Aside from putting on classic movies, the Waihi Drama Society has great productions like the popular musical Oklahoma. Photo / Supplied

Waihi Drama Society prides itself on bringing great entertainment to Waihi and the surrounding districts. On the third Friday of every month, the Waihi Drama Society Cinema Club does just that, by putting up the big screen and showing classic movies.

They try to cater to all tastes - some of the movies shown so far have included Rear Window, Some Like it Hot, Silverado and Green Book.

For the month of November, things are being done a little differently, and The Theatre is opening its doors not only on the third Friday of the month, but every Sunday throughout November for a 'Month of Musicals'. They are showing some great classic musicals: Hello Dolly, The King and I, Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific and Music Man.

These are member-only events. However, membership is just $10 per year, and this includes seeing the first movie free. Movie tickets are $10 per member. Join up (or renew) on the night. For more information, check out their website waihidrama.co.nz or find them on Facebook.

Where: The Theatre, Boyd Rd, Waihi

When: Third Friday of each month - plus every Sunday throughout November

Time: Friday, doors open 6.30pm for 7pm; Sunday, doors open 3.30pm for 4pm

Cost: $10 per ticket