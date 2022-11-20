LJ Hooker Waihi Beach contributed to beach mats being installed for disabled access at the beach.

LJ Hooker’s Waihi Beach branch has been recognised for its community outreach by winning LJ Hooker’s International Champion – Community Relationship Award for its outstanding contribution and altruism to the Waihi and Waihi Beach neighbourhoods.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to win this award out of some 430 LJ Hooker offices across Australasia,” said Gary Alway, owner of real estate firm LJ Hooker Waihi Beach, who were announced winners at a gala event this week in Cairns, Australia.

“One of our businesses’ core values is supporting the local community in which we live, and we’re always striving to find innovative ways of collaborating with all sorts of people from local schools to businesses to individuals, which now total some 40 different sponsored events,” said Alway.

“LJ Hooker Waihi and Waihi Beach have a progressive strategy towards community participation, which sees both large and small contributions made, underpinned by the principals of being ambitious, caring, respectful, ethical and people focused,” he said.

The business has actively supported local schools including Waihi Beach School, which received a new permanent basketball hoop after a relocatable hoop was damaged and stolen. LJ Hooker Waihi Beach also supported the students by sponsoring a Skate and Scooter competition that had over 40 local kids enter and compete.

Covid-19 had a major impact on many individuals across the Waihi community, and LJ Hooker stepped in to support Waihi Beach Garden Centre with donated food and vegetable care packages.

“If you’re a part of a community I think it’s important to give back, whether it’s via sponsorship, a donation or the giving of your time,” said Alway.

As part of the drive to see Waihi Beach as one of the most accessible beaches in New Zealand, LJ Hooker Waihi and Waihi Beach is most proud of its donation that enabled the purchase of two beach wheelchairs, and the installation of beach mats, allowing access for wheelchairs.

“When we heard about local disabled people not being able to visit and enjoy the beach, we took it upon ourselves to find a solution, donating funds and rallying funds from others in the community to purchase and install beach access mats that aid access to Waihi Beach,” said Alway.

LJ Hooker New Zealand network chief Graeme Hyde said “to be recognised on the international stage is a real testament to the work the team at LJ Hooker Waihi Beach puts into their community. Our founder, Sir Leslie Hooker, always said real estate is about people. Gary and the entire team at Waihi Beach emulate what Sir Leslie envisioned. The team are engrained into the spirit that makes Waihi Beach an amazing place to call home.”

Alway said, “We live in a very special part of New Zealand, and we love playing our part in encouraging people to enjoy the beautiful outdoors and to appreciate the attractions of our region. While the award is a great recognition for the team, it pales in comparison to the thrill, enjoyment, and pride we get from helping and playing a part in our communities”.