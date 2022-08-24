Vet nurse Lily Spiers with clinic cat Mini. Waihi Beach Vets is offering a free cat microchipping programme in targeted areas. Photo / Supplied 250822kka12.jpg

If you own a cat at Waihi Beach or Bowentown, Dot Watch are encouraging residents to book in and get their cat microchipped for free.

The local dotterel watch group is turning their eye to feral cats in the area ahead of nesting season.

Dot Watch Waihi Beach and Surrounds have had two devastating dotterel seasons with eggs being eaten, fledglings lasting less than two days and the loss of a breeding female dotterel.

Katikati Advertiser had documented the plight dotterel parents Zig and Zag and their three doomed chicks Stardust, Rebel and Spider last season. This was the last of the Waihi Beach nests, and Dot Watch volunteers were rooting for their survival. So prior to this year's season, the group has been investigating new ways to ensure better survival rates.

One of the measures introduced is addressing the feral cat problem, says Dot Watch coordinator Pippa Coombes.

''There are over 2.5 million feral cats in New Zealand and a great number live under unused or abandoned buildings/baches, on farmland, in native bush and around reserve land. Unfortunately for us here at Waihi Beach, we have all the above components.''

Live animal capture traps for cats will be set up to protect dotterels this coming season. Photo / Suraj Ramamurthy

This year Dot Watch will be feral cat trapping using humane live animal capture traps.

''We will only be targeting live nest areas and will ensure the public are made aware through social media and flyers around the area,'' Pippa says. ''Any companion cats will be returned to their owners. The traps will be set from dusk until dawn by trained trappers, so we also encourage you to keep your cats inside during these times if you are in a target nesting area.''

But this is unlikely as companion cats are well fed and do not usually take the bait, unlike feral cats, she says.

As a precautionary measure, they've also teamed up with Waihi Beach Vets who are providing a free cat microchipping programme in the area. Microchipping allows veterinarians, animal shelters and councils to contact the owner of a cat.

''We have been granted $1000 to microchip 100 cats for free to the owners here at the beach in an attempt to try and save our dotterel population this year.

''The microchipping will enable us to identify any companion cats that may unwittingly get caught in any of the humane live animal capture traps.''

Funding was provided by Western Bay of Plenty District Council community match funding and Waihi Beach Vets have also donated a number of microchips and are microchipping cats free of charge.

Feral cats which can not be rehomed will be euthanised.

If you own a cat at Waihi Beach or Bowentown, Dot Watch encourage residents to book in and get their cat microchipped for free. Phone 863 7387.