VW heaven: Volkswagens in Mount Maunganui for Run to the Sun 2021

It was busy and picturesque at last year's show. Photo / Vaudi Photography

Volkswagen and car lovers will be in heaven as VW cars of all shapes and sizes are shown off together to raise money for a local charity.

Run to the Sun is a Volkswagen event open to all air-cooled and water-cooled VWs. This is the sixth year of the event and will have VWs coming from across the North and South Islands.

Run to the Sun is a not-for-profit and every year a different charity is selected to receive all the event money and show donations.

This year's charity is Vada's Angels Animal Rescue Tauranga, which rescues ill-treated animals that don't normally get the chance of a new life.

The three-day event is from February 12-14.

Saturday, February 13 is the main event with the Show and Shine at Coronation Park, Mount Maunganui, where the public can make a donation and enjoy viewing the VWs.

There was a colourful array of Volkswagens at last year's show. Photo / John Wierenga

On Sunday the cars will then head off together on a cruise to Omokoroa before everyone heads home.

Co-organiser Harriet Adlam encouraged people to check out the Show and Shine because they would see some awesome cars.

"We're expecting more than 100 this year, which is probably one of our biggest years yet.

"You get to learn about the cars and kids love them - when growing up you see Herbie doing all sorts of funny things and kids love that."

She said VWs were also quite iconic for New Zealand - "You always see them at the beach and it's quite associated with New Zealand".

She also said the more people that come along to the Show and Shine, the more money raised for charity.

There was a colourful array of Volkswagens at last year's show. Photos / John Wierenga

"They [Vada's Angels Animal Rescue Tauranga] are desperately in need of funding and any donations are incredibly helpful. They do really great work in the Bay of Plenty."

It is a gold coin donation to see the Show and Shine, and there will be a raffle on the day with the prize being a half-hour flight over Tauranga.

If VW owners would like to join for a VW weekend there is a $25 event fee, held at Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park, or if you just want to show off your VW at the Show and Shine it is $10 per car.

The details

- What: Show and Shine

- When: Saturday, February 13, 9.30am to 2pm

- Where: Coronation Park

- Gold coin donation