Vocals take it to the limit at Eagles tribute band’s show

The New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show is Mike Curtin, Steve Tree, Grant Wills, Jason Smith and Ian Smith. They are pictured with Callan Gear, second from right.

Rock band the Eagles were one of the few bands with two main vocalists.

The rest of the classic band had also served as lead singers and songwriters.

It’s a similar situation for the Kiwi version, Take It To The Limit — the New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show; they have two co-leads and they all contribute to vocals.

Band manager and drummer Steve Tree says they try to get as many of them singing as they can because Eagles hits can be hard.

‘’Some of their songs are so high — such as Take It To The Limit, I Can’t Tell You Why and Desperado.

‘’The Eagles are known for really good vocal harmonies and good musicianship. You have to be pretty good, top-notch musicians to play Eagles songs.’’

Steve, who owns Topline Entertainment, says he formed the Eagles tribute band himself due to demand in 2019.

The lineup is Grant Wills on lead guitar, acoustic guitar and backing vocals, Jason Smith on lead guitar and lead vocals, Ian Smith on guitar and lead vocals and Mike Curtain on bass guitar and backing locals.

Steve last played the Katikati Twilight Concerts in 2021 with the NZ Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Show.

Eagles crowd favourites are Hotel California, Heartache Tonight and The Long Run. Steve’s favourite is Life in the Fast Lane because it ‘’rocks out’'.

‘’A lot of Eagles’ early stuff are quite country balladish ... easy listening but Life in the Fast Lane is a rocker.’’

‘’They are really good songs. The entire band was talented and the songs have stood the test of time. It’s not like the 80s where bands come and go ... you still hear the Eagles on the radio even now.’’

The band are kept busy and they have gigs every few weeks, Steve says.





Katikati Twilight Concerts

Haiku Reserve will “take it to the limit” on January 7 with the first concert in the 2023 series — the New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show.

The twilight concerts are returning this summer. Last year was the first time in their history the concerts were not held due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Eagles tribute show is first up, followed by country rock (The Brendon Ham Band and Marion Burns) on January 28 and cool jazz concert (Blue Light Trio and Caitriona Fallon and her band) on February 11.

Publicity manager Jenni Wilson says more than 2000 people attend the concerts.

They aim to include various musical genres to cater for all. Supporting acts are usually local talent.

“We do it just to give something back to the community. It’s all about providing entertainment and funds for the community.

“There’s very little you can do as a family for $25 per adult ... at our concerts you can take your picnic basket and enjoy a whole lot of quality entertainment. It’s a great family event.”

Proceeds go back to the community and includes tertiary scholarships, community arts donations and school prizegiving awards.





The Details

What: Katikati Twilight Concerts

Shows: New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show with support act Katikatz Dixie Band on January 7

The Brendon Ham Band and Marion Burns with supporting act Sophie Gibson on January 28.

Blue Light Trio and Caitriona Fallon and her band on February 11.

Where: Katikati’s Haiku Reserve.

Tickets: www.katikaticoncerts.co.nz