Marine Park, site of a proposed marine research facility at Sulphur Point. Photo / George Novak

The potential transformation of a Tauranga reserve into a marine precinct has been described as "a wonderful thing" five years after the project was first shot down.

Others say the proposal is "short-sighted" and "not appropriate".

The idea for the proposed University of Waikato marine research and education facility was first put forward in 2017 but the then Conservation Minister declined the council's application to revoke reserve status to allow for the facility in 2018.

Tauranga City Council has since sought to reclassify Marine Park as a means to bring the project back on the table, prompting consultation in May and June.

If approved, the reclassification would involve about 7000sq m of Marine Park - about six per cent - and enable a public lease tender process, conditional on community consultation. It is anticipated that the university would submit a lease proposal for a marine research and education facility through the tender process.

Submissions into the Marine Park reclassification were heard at a council meeting on Monday.

In a report to the council, senior strategic advisor Gert van Staden said the council received 323 submissions - 65.9 per cent in support of the reclassification, 33.4 per cent objecting, and 0.6 per cent neutral.

Objections highlighted concerns about the loss of green space and the value of recreational activity. Others referred to better alternative uses for the reserve, like boating activity, and that the council was unable to afford a marine activity.

Submitter Brian Worthington said he strongly opposed the reclassification as traffic in the Mirrielees and Cross Rds area was already busy enough, with only one way in and out, "which is a disaster waiting to happen".

Worthington noted a "major parking problem for trailer boats". He said the area would be better used for events, overnight self-sufficient campers and "is a very precious green area that must be protected. When it's gone, it's gone forever".

Pamela Lewis, in opposition, said the green space was unique and an "all people's place" which would not be replaced if reclassified.

Others such as Brook Ellis-Smith were in strong support, saying this would be an "amazing thing" and greatly benefit the marine and coastal areas around the Bay, by allowing more marine science students to have access to the proper facilities for high-quality, important research.

Plans for a proposed marine facility at Marine Park. Image / TCC

Annette Hansen said she was born and bred in Tauranga and the coast and marine life, which was "our livelihood, our culture, our history, our future", had changed for the worse in that time.

"We should be actively supporting, protecting and maintaining this. The only way to achieve this is through dedicated resources and education."

Other submissions labelled the plans "short-sighted", "not appropriate", "of major importance", "a huge benefit" and "a wonderful thing".

Ratepayer representative group views were also split.

After the meeting, Mount Maunganui Ratepayers, Residents and Retailers Association's Michael O'Neill said he supported the move.

"I actually hope it goes ahead. I think it will be good for Tauranga. It will provide opportunities in education and employment. It's good for all sorts of opportunities."

However, Citizen's Advocacy Tauranga chairman Rob Paterson did not, saying the city was already "woefully short" of green space and most people had already expressed their objection.

In 2018, public feedback on the proposal was split 58 per cent against and 42 per cent for.

The facility was envisioned as a two-to-three-storey building with yard space and car parks, housing specialist laboratories, teaching and public engagement spaces.

In Paterson's view, the proposal was "environmentally and conservation unfriendly" and an "aberration" that did not benefit Tauranga residents.

In 2011, the university established a Coastal Marine Field Station in Tauranga which focused on marine-based research for pharmaceutical and agrichemical innovation. It trebled in size due to demand and in five years the university approached the council for help in finding land for a multimillion-dollar new marine research and education facility.

The idea for the proposed facility was first put forward in 2017, when the council investigated potential locations and found the Marine Park site most suitable.

The project was expected to provide an estimated 250 jobs during construction and, once built, would have a research centre staff of 40 and serve 65 PhD and Masters researchers.

In October 2018, the council approved in principle its intention to seek the revocation of the reserve status of a portion of the reserve. The then Conservation Minister declined the application.

While public submissions on the current proposal have now been received, engagement with iwi and hapū is still ongoing. This feedback is expected in a deliberations report about whether to abandon or confirm the reclassification to be presented to the council on July 25.

If approved, the reclassification is expected to be confirmed by the council's chief executive in August.