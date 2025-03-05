A conceptual visualisation image of the marine research facility supplied by the university in 2024. Updated images presented in this week's council meeting have been requested by NZME. Image / Chow:Hill Architects
The University of Waikato will pay nearly $1.4 million for a 99-year lease on part of a Tauranga reserve where it plans to build a marine facility.
The university planned to create something “truly unique” for Tauranga that engaged the public directly with marine research projects.
“There wouldn’t be another place like this globally.”
The facility would enable the university to focus on climate change and sustainability as well as aquaculture, which would “contribute significantly to the economy”, Jones said.
The Government had a “strong growth agenda” for aquaculture to reach $3 billion in revenue per year by 2035. The university and Bay of Plenty were “key players” in driving that economic growth, he said.
The university was working through the cost and engineering requirements of the facility and was due to report back to council in June as per the terms of the lease, Jones said.
Deputy Mayor Jen Scoular said the lease was not a “big return” financially on “prime land”.
A complaint was received by the Ombudsman relating to consultation undertaken as part of the reclassification process.
The Ombudsman released his opinion last July, finding that the council had met the obligations under the Local Government and Reserves Act before making any decision.
Councillor Hautapu Baker asked, to give effect to the partnership with mana whenua, what “direct benefits” the university would be providing given it was a long-term lease and could mean “further alienation” for them.
Jones said iwi chairs were supportive of the research across the region and the university worked directly with iwi.
“It will add partnership as opposed to further alienation.”
Director of the university’s Tauranga campus Joseph Macfarlane said guiding principles with iwi were the research facility would be for the benefit of the land and the sea, and it was an intergenerational commitment.
It was anticipated that the facility will be opened in 2027/28.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.