Undie run all part of the fun at Beach Hop Warm Up Party

Waihi Warm Up Party features a new crowd race featuring fancy dress and undies. Photo / Anna Pickett

Waihi is kicking off the Repco Beach Hop Warm Up Party next week as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations and there's some new, hilarious entertainment in the mix.

Go Waihi chairperson Robin Douglas says they're looking forward to hosting the rock and roll party (which they sponsor with OceanaGold) after its postponement and are excited to introduce its first-ever Undie 500 relay race.

''Teams of three made up of men and/or women are invited to enter in fancy dress and instead of passing a baton, runners will be handing over large pairs of undies to their teammates to put on before they can run, which should be great fun to watch."

The race will take place at 12.30pm and organisers are hoping it will become a Beach Hop tradition.

It's the 12th year Waihi has run the event which was postponed in March along with the Beach Hop and all large gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor Toby Adams says the Warm Up Party is a huge event for the town and district.

''And after the year we've all had, we need events like this to bring our community together — they help put smiles back on people's faces.''

Waihi's town centre will be packed with hundreds of classic cars, hot rods, live music and various stalls selling jewellery, clothing, collectibles, car accessories, food, bric-a-brac and more.

Toby hints he may join in the undie running fun with a couple of councillors. He's presenting the mayor's choice award for his favourite car of the day.

There will be a "shop and win'' competition on the day which involves spending $20 or more at any local shop or cafe and entering receipts into a draw to win a 50 inch Panasonic plasma screen.

OceanaGold is supplying three trophies for the cars this year; miners' choice for best hot rod, people's choice for best classic car as well as mayor's choice.

There will be a fashion show at 1.30pm judged by La Diva owner Alena Wiki, Waihi Stationery's Simon Elson and 2019 best dressed gal winner Margaret Maclaurin.

Categories include best dressed guy (prize $200 Waihi Dollars), best dressed gal (prize $200 La Diva voucher), best dressed lass (under 16) and best dress lad (under 16) sponsored by Paper Plus Waihi and best dressed group/family ($200 Waihi dollars).

Entry forms for the Undie 500 or best dressed fashion show are online at info@waihi.org.nz and at the Go Waihi tent by Memorial Hall on the day.

Cars will start pulling into Waihi from 10am.