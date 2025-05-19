Advertisement
Under the Stars needs winter gear to support Tauranga’s vulnerable

Tom Eley
Multimedia journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
Tina Fraser and Ani Stace from Under the Stars. Photo / Tom Eley

  • Under the Stars is seeking community help to keep people warm this winter.
  • The group provides free meals, clothing, and showers to those in need at 45 Cliff Rd.
  • Founded by Liz Kite in 2014, it also offers hot soup and canned goods on Thursdays and Saturdays.

A Tauranga community group that provides free meals to those in need is asking the community for help keeping people warm this winter.

Under the Stars strategic partnership and funding manager Ani Stace said the organisation needed sleeping bags, jumpers, blankets, beanies, and socks for the people they help.

The demand for clothing, showers, and shelter rose in winter as many could not afford laundry services, Stace said.

“Some can be in wet clothes and shoes for days,” Stace said.

Cottage pie, beans and bread rolls served by Under the Stars.
Under the Stars invited SunLive to its Thursday meal, for which a team of meal managers prepared the food at 45 Cliff Rd, provided free by Bay Venues.

“It’s quite a big project.”

Meal managers received first aid, de-escalation, and first aid training, and promoted a positive environment for those who used their services.

Take away supplies, such as beverages and canned food for those in need. Photo / Tom Eley
According to the organisation’s website, the meal service is on Thursday at noon and Saturday at 5pm.

Alongside the warm meal, there would be an option to take away some hot soup and a table of canned goods, and drinks would be freely given away.

Under the Stars was created in 2014 by Liz Kite.

“She started with a plastic picnic table in the middle of town, giving out food she had available.”

The group moved to its Cliff Rd location in 2016 and celebrated its 10th anniversary last year.

Hot showers, toilets and many of life’s necessities were found there, Stace said.

The service was not only for those who slept rough on the street, but also for those who were on the borderline and did not have access to laundry or cooking facilities.

“Some people - and they’ll say a laundromat is out of the budget if they have kids - they will feed them over washing their clothes.

“The other day, [a client] just got out of prison, he’s in accommodation, and he hadn’t had a hot meal for a month because there were no cooking facilities,” Stace said.

Under the Stars received support from Tauranga City Council and could use parts of the car park on Cliff Rd free.

Stace said if they had more space, they could help more people in the city.

She said issuing volunteer parking passes for Under the Stars would allow their clients to park close to the food service during the day.

The service was judgment-free and had basic rules about respect, but would not refuse people food, Stace said.

“We will feed them in the car park.”

To make donations, please email: admin@underthestars.org.nz or phone: 022 379 6371.

