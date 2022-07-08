Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Resignation was 'inevitable', says former British MP in NZ

4 minutes to read
'No one is remotely indispensable': Boris Johnson resigns as UK Prime Minister. Video / AP

'No one is remotely indispensable': Boris Johnson resigns as UK Prime Minister. Video / AP

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation was "inevitable" due to the missteps he had made, a Bay of Plenty-based former British MP says.

But Bryan Gould says he suspects Johnson is now "playing for time"

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.