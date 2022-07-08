'No one is remotely indispensable': Boris Johnson resigns as UK Prime Minister. Video / AP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation was "inevitable" due to the missteps he had made, a Bay of Plenty-based former British MP says.

But Bryan Gould says he suspects Johnson is now "playing for time" and is still trying to maintain his position.

Johnson resigned as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday after months of ethics scandals and a party revolt. But he remains Prime Minister - for now - while a successor is chosen.

He survived a no-confidence vote last month. But recent revelations that Johnson knew about sexual misconduct allegations against MP Chris Pincher before he promoted the man to a senior position in his government led to Johnson finally quitting.

His resignation, which came after dozens of ministers quit his government in protest, sparks a party contest to replace him as leader.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street in London earlier this month. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said while she would not comment on the domestic political affairs of another country, Kiwis should be reassured New Zealand "has an exceptionally strong relationship with the United Kingdom".

"Over the course of our time in office, we've worked incredibly well with both Theresa May, and then Boris Johnson, securing an incredibly important Free Trade agreement with the UK. I fully expect this co-operation to continue," Ardern said.

Gould, who lives in Ōpōtiki, was a Labour Party MP in Britain from 1974 to 1979, and from 1983 to 1994.

Gould said he knew Johnson "a bit" and Johnson believed he was "born to rule".

In his vew: "He just thinks it's [his] birthright and so he's not well placed to understand when he's made mistakes of judgment because he thinks his judgment is always right."

Former British MP Bryan Gould, who lives in Ōpōtiki. Photo / Supplied

He said Johnson's resignation "became inevitable given the number of missteps he has made".

Gould said Johnson broke Covid restrictions and, in his view, "misled his colleagues and Parliament".

On appointing and promoting Pincher, Gould said in his view Johnson "made a mistake of judgment in appointing him and then, in effect, lied when he realised the truth of the matter. But I don't think it's quite what it seems."

As Johnson remained Prime Minister, Gould said he suspected he was "playing for time" and was still trying to maintain his position.

Gould suspected Johnson was "misleading people" by holding on, in the hope that after the Conservative Party had gone through the new leadership process, he could say: "'Now you've got a real choice. You can choose to keep me or make the change that you're indicating you would make if I were to go'."

Rotorua MP Todd McClay. Photo / NZME

Rotorua MP Todd McClay — National's foreign affairs and trade spokesman — said the UK had some "pretty big problems", many of which were similar to New Zealand — a high cost of living, increased petrol prices and issues around homelessness and housing.

"I think that in itself is one of the reasons that there is a lot of uncertainty around both Boris Johnson and their government," McClay said.

"In the end, he would have thought that he was doing what's best for the country."

McClay said "a peaceful transition" was important.

"The UK is a pretty important place for New Zealanders both for working holidays for young Kiwis but also tourism towards New Zealand and of course, we do a lot of trade there.

"I would hope it's sorted out quickly because wouldn't it be great if lots of people from the UK decide to come holiday in Rotorua and help our economy out - that happens when they're feeling good about what's going on at home."

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller. Photo / George Novak

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller said Johnson seemed to be "a bit of a flawed genius" and an "absolutely brilliant" writer and speaker who was "remarkably engaged" with people.

"But [he] seems [to] have really struggled [to] perhaps fulfil all of the requirements of being an effective Prime Minister and leader and clearly the Conservative Party members have decided it's time for him to move on. And I think he's clearly doing the right thing in responding to that," Muller said.

"Your personal integrity is everything really - not only in politics but in life - and that's something we should hold on to."