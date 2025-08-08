Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

UB40 to headline Kingston Calling 2026 at Bay Oval on Waitangi weekend

Merle Cave
By
Weekend Sun editor·SunLive·
4 mins to read

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will headline Kingston Calling 2026 at the Bay Oval.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will headline Kingston Calling 2026 at the Bay Oval.

Bay Oval is the place to be next Waitangi weekend as the Mount Maunganui venue hosts Kingston Calling 2026 – with headline act UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

Kingston Calling 2026 is a new summer festival tour set to take place at eight outdoor venues in New Zealand, Tonga and Samoa

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save