Police say there are “serious injuries” after a crash in the rural Bay of Plenty community of Ruatoki, south of Whakatāne.

“The two-vehicle crash was reported to emergency services just after 3pm,” police said.

“Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.”

Ruatoki Valley Rd is closed at the intersection with Number 1 Rd.

Fire and Emergency NZ have two appliances at the scene.