Two people in serious condition, one moderate after crash on TEL

Two people are seriously injured and another suffered moderate injuries after their car collided with a barrier on the Tauranga Eastern Link.

A St John spokeswoman said three people were taken to Tauranga Hospital this morning.

''Two had serious injuries and one had moderate injuries,'' she said.

Two ambulances attended.

Earlier a police spokesperson said the crash happened at about 9.50am.

The car had crashed into a barrier and police and an ambulance were on the scene.

The left-hand lane was blocked with some debris on the road, she said.

The crash happened past Bayfair on the highway towards Pāpāmoa.