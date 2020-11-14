Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Two people in serious condition, one moderate after crash on TEL

Three people have been injured in a crash this morning. Photo / File

Two people are seriously injured and another suffered moderate injuries after their car collided with a barrier on the Tauranga Eastern Link.

A St John spokeswoman said three people were taken to Tauranga Hospital this morning.

''Two had serious injuries and one had moderate injuries,'' she said.

Two ambulances attended.

Earlier a police spokesperson said the crash happened at about 9.50am.

The car had crashed into a barrier and police and an ambulance were on the scene.

The left-hand lane was blocked with some debris on the road, she said.

The crash happened past Bayfair on the highway towards Pāpāmoa.