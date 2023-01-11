Two lucky Bay Lotto punters win almost $18,000

Two lucky Lotto players from the Bay of Plenty win almost $18k. Photo / File

Sixteen lucky Lotto players will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $17,963 with Lotto Second Division in Wednesday night’s live Lotto draw.

One of the Second Division tickets was sold in Rotorua’s Westend New World, and another was sold in Tauranga’s Welcome Bay Foodmarket.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $27,677. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at New World Aokautere in Palmerston North and on MyLotto to a player from Carterton.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.