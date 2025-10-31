A plume at Whakaari/White Island captured at 12.30pm by a live monitoring camera at Whakatāne. Image / Earth Sciences NZ

31 Oct, 2025 02:50 AM 2 mins to read

Two eruptions observed at Whakaari/White Island, alert level 3 remains as scientists monitor activity

A plume at Whakaari/White Island captured at 12.30pm by a live monitoring camera at Whakatāne. Image / Earth Sciences NZ

Two distinct eruptions were observed at Whakaari/White Island yesterday, based on webcam observations.

Earth Sciences New Zealand duty volcanologist Agnes Mazot said the volcanic alert level remained at level 3, and the aviation colour code at orange.

No further eruptions have been observed since.

The marine volcano is off the coast of Whakatāne in the Bay of Plenty.

Mazot said footage from GeoNet’s Bay of Plenty webcams showed a “possible small-low energy” eruption at 12.30pm, followed by another at 6.40pm.