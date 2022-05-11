A crash on a railway line delayed a KiwiRail freight train service overnight. Photo / File

A crash on a railway line delayed a freight train service in Mount Maunganui overnight.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Maunganui Rd about 1am.

"One car was on the train tracks and trains were stopped until the vehicles were towed.

"The occupants of the vehicles left the scene before police arrived," she said.

"Police located two people involved in the crash walking down the road and they were uninjured."

KiwiRail General Manager UNI Operations and Container Terminal, Rangi Rarere, said one logging freight train was delayed by 45 minutes.

"Clearance was received from police at 2.26am and the train resumed without an impact on freight services."