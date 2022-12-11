Whangamata pre-Xmas twilight champions Darkside captained by Luke Baxter. Photo / Don Mackay

On a dark, wet and windy Thursday night, Darkside played Carters in the pre-Xmas Whangamata twilight cricket final. In the semis, Darkside ousted the Windies, while Carters got past Crazyhorse.

Due to the darkness, this final was limited to 18 overs. Carters batted first and got to a defendable 122 for six with both Che and Jed scoring 30 runs each before retiring as is compulsory. Local representative cricketer Meet took three wickets for Darkside.

Consistent batting by Darkside with Hunter not out 19 and Meet not out 18 took them to the championship in the 16th over. In the third and fourth playoff match, the Windies chased down the Crazyhorse total of 125 with three overs to spare.



