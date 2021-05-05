Turua Animal Rescue a necessity in rural community

An animal rescue centre is required in their farming community, says Margaret Newall. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

An animal rescue centre is required in their farming community, says Margaret Newall. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

A Netherton cat enthusiast has rehomed nearly 30 cats and kittens in just two months.

Margaret Newall started up Turua Animal Rescue charity in late February due to a need in their farming community in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has been a major factor in the jump in stray cat numbers in the area, she says.

''When we were in lockdown, no one could get their animals to the vets and we have gone a whole year where cats were able to multiply.''

Margaret has rescued a number of cats and kittens from farms who were at risk of being shot.

She fostered animals two years prior to starting her own rescue and loved the experience.

When Hauraki Coromandel Post visited last week, Margaret had 13 kittens in her aviaries. Ten were adopted and waiting to be of age.

Cute kittens at Turua Animal Rescue waiting for their new homes.

All kittens and cats are microchipped, wormed, de-fleaed, desexed and receive their first vaccination before being put up for adoption. Turua Animal Rescue has the support of Hauraki Vets.

The aviaries are clean, sheltered, with a night covering and are decked out with shelving, blankets, toys and climbing/scratching posts. Husband Arthur built the shelving and a quarantine area. He helps Margaret with day-to-day animal care. The two take pride in the strict cleanliness of the cat shelter.

Each animal is named by Margaret and individual attention is given to each one. They often have very young kittens who require syringe feeding every few hours.

Margaret loves taking care of the kittens.

''That's the best thing about it. Seeing them develop and grow up and then being able to give them to loving families.''

Margaret can take care of a limited number of kittens and cats. Anyone interested in helping could check out their Facebook page Turua Animal Rescue.

The support from the community has been overwhelming, she says, and she often puts the call out on Facebook for food and supplies.

''We haven't slowed down, it has got quite full-on and food is the biggest problem. If people can donate food or cat litter or make a monetary donation, that would be so appreciated.''

For more information visit Facebook Turua Animal Rescue page, phone 0210 801 0065 or email turuarescue@gmail.com.