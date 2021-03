A truck has rolled on State Highway 36 Oropi. Photo / George Novak

A truck has rolled on State Highway 36 Oropi. Photo / George Novak

A truck has rolled on State Highway 36 between Rotorua and Tauranga.

A police spokesman said they received reports of the incident near Oropi Gorge Rd about 10.20am.

Police, fire and ambulance services were sent to the scene however no one was trapped, he said.

A truck has rolled on State Highway 36 Oropi. Photo / George Novak

Both lanes were still open.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent and treated one person for minor injuries.