Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Truck rolls on SH2 in the Bay of Plenty

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read
Scene of the rolled truck on State Highway 2. Photo / Supplied

A truck had rolled on State Highway 2 between Tauranga and Paengaroa.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the northbound lane near the Paengaroa roundabout was closed and motorists should expect delays.

Scene of the rolled truck. Photo / Supplied
People are asked to pass the scene with care.

A police spokeswoman said a B-Train truck had rolled and was blocking one lane of the Tauranga Eastern Link Rd, SH2.

“It happened at 12.30pm and no injuries were reported,” she said.

