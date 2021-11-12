Truck rolls on Cameron Rd

Scene of the rolled truck in Greerton. Photo / George Novak

A truck has rolled on Cameron Rd.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection with Chadwick Rd about 1.11pm, a spokeswoman said.

"There are no injuries and the truck is semi-blocking the road."

Traffic control has been called.

Fire and Emergency NZ has also been called to the scene.

Ray White Greerton owner Dane Crockford said a staff member heard a big crash as the truck came to rest just metres from the front of the shop on the corner of Chadwick and Cameron Rds.

