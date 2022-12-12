A truck has crashed on State Highway 2 by Beach Rd. Photo / NZME

A truck with flammable goods has crashed on State Highway 2, near Beach Rd.

Police have advised motorists travelling through Katikati to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said the truck with flammable goods “rolled” on Main Rd or State Highway 2.

“The road will be closed for some hours,” the spokesperson said. “Diversions will be available.”

The police spokesperson said drivers should expect delays.

A Tauranga City Council spokesperson said “major congestion” was forming around the serious crash.

Emergency services are on site.

More to come.