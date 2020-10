The remote East Coast settlement of Waihau Bay. Photo / File

The case of an alleged murder in a remote East Coast settlement is set to go to trial next year.

Luke Tupua Hati of Waihau Bay appeared in the High Court at Tauranga yesterday

.

The 41-year-old is defending a charge of murdering Haurewa Ririnui in Waihau Bay on June 1.

Hati was remanded in custody ahead of a trial set to start on October 26 next year in Rotorua.