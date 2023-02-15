Travel advisory for Coromandel drivers

An aerial view of a slip at Kūaotunu. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Last night Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency restored access to areas of the Coromandel when State Highway 25 reopened from Thames to Matarangi around the east coast, but this is for essential travel only and extreme caution is advised.

“Our focus today is on clearing the remaining slips between Ruamahunga Bay and Tapu on the Thames-Coast Highway and the large slip between Te Rerenga and Kūaotunu”, said Cara Lauder Waka Kotahi system manager for the Waikato.

“In the areas where the road is open, we stress that driving is hazardous and extreme caution is advised. If travel is essential, we urge road users to drive slowly and allow enough following distance that they can safely bring their vehicle to an urgent stop if needed.

“SH25 does not resemble the road as drivers might know it. There may be small slips around each bend, rocks, trees and other debris on the road. There may be slippery surfaces.

“Our contractors are working continuously today to clean up the roads. Be prepared for disruption. There could be periods of time when a section is closed for half an hour to an hour to allow trucks to cut slip material away,” said Lauder.

Priority access will be given to emergency services including supplies and fuel.

“Waka Kotahi and our tireless contractors are doing all we can to restore access to isolated communities as a priority, and we also need to get emergency supplies through. We know everyone is getting really tired, stressed, and anxious about their personal situations.

“Our crews are locals too, and they also want to see their roads back to some form of normality. Just stick with us for a little bit longer, and we’ll get the Coromandel back to tip-top shape,” said Lauder.

See below for more information:

SH2 Mangatarata to Paeroa: OPEN

SH2 Paeroa to Waihi including Karangahake Gorge: OPEN - ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

Debris and slippery surface areas - extreme caution is required.

Some sections have 30km/h or 50km/h temporary speed limits in place.

Clean-up works continue today and road users should expect significant disruption and potential delays when travelling through this area.

SH2 Waihi to Athenree Gorge: OPEN

SH25 Kopu to Thames: OPEN

SH25 Thames to Ruamahanga Bay: OPEN but COMPROMISED - ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

Due to numerous slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation and debris on the road, extreme caution is required between Tararu and Ruamahanga Bay. Many areas have been reduced to one lane only.

Clean-up works continue today and road users should expect significant disruption and potential delays when travelling through this area.

Road closure signs, temporary speed limits and a digital notice board were in place overnight in readiness for today’s work, and to discourage non-essential travel.

SH25 Ruamahanga Bay to Tapu: CLOSED – EMERGENCY SERVICES / CIVIL DEFENCE APPROVED TRAVEL ONLY

A slip with suspended trees poses an ongoing risk north of Otuturu Crescent at Ruamahanga Bay to Tapu.

Works are under way in this area as a priority.

SH25 Tapu to Coromandel: OPEN but COMPROMISED - ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

There is cracking in the road between the Kereta Hill / Manaia lookout and the Manaia township and also immediately south of the Te Kouma Road intersection with SH25. The available road is narrow in these locations.

Due to remaining small slips, debris on the road and slippery surface areas, extreme caution is advised.

SH25 Coromandel to Te Rerenga OPEN but COMPROMISED - ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

Due to slips blocking one lane, fallen vegetation and debris on the road, extreme caution is advised.

Clean-up works continue today and road users should expect significant disruption and potential delays when travelling through this area.

SH25 Te Rerenga to Kūaotunu: CLOSED – EMERGENCY SERVICES / CIVIL DEFENCE APPROVED TRAVEL ONLY

Fully closed due to major slips between Matarangi Road and Kūaotunu.

Emergency services / civil defence-approved access is available via a private land diversion. This private land route is strictly unavailable to the general public.

SH25 Kūaotunu to Whitianga: OPEN but COMPROMISED - ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

Due to slips blocking one lane, fallen vegetation and debris on the road, extreme caution is advised.

Clean-up works are continuing today and road users should expect significant disruption and potential delays when travelling through this area.

SH25 Whitianga to Tairua: OPEN but ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

Due to numerous slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation and debris on the road, extreme caution is advised.

SH25 Tairua to Hikuai: OPEN

Due to remaining small slips and debris on the road, caution is advised.

SH25 Hikuai to Whangamata: OPEN but COMPROMISED - ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

Due to large slips which have been opened to one lane, extreme caution is required between Hikuai and Opoutere.

Clean-up works continue today and road users should expect significant disruption and potential delays when travelling through this area.

Road closure signs, temporary speed limits and other warning signs were left in place overnight in readiness for today’s work, and to discourage non-essential travel.

SH25 Whangamata to Waihi: OPEN

Due to remaining small slips and debris on the road, caution is advised.

SH26 Morrinsville to Paeroa: OPEN

SH26 Paeroa to Kopu: OPEN

SH27 Mangatarata to Te Poi: OPEN

SH29 Kaimai Ranges: OPEN

SH25A: FULLY CLOSED OVER THE COMPLETE LENGTH

One lane is open to permit access to properties on either side of the slip at the summit which completely severed the east/west link since the Auckland Anniversary storm event.

Check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for the most up-to-date information on what highways are open and where they are closed.

Journey Planner is updated 24/7 by Waka Kotahi traffic operations centres and is the best source of the most recent and reliable information available on state highway closures and disruptions. Remember to refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure that the latest updates are displayed.