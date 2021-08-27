Todd Muller sparks shadow cabinet reshuffle

National Party Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller is not seeking re-election at the next General Election. Photo / File

Todd Muller's decision to not seek re-election has sparked a reshuffle in National's shadow cabinet.

National Leader Judith Collins announced the reshuffle today, saying in a media statement this was following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Muller not to seek re-election.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay. Photo / File

Rotorua MP Todd McClay is spokesman for Economic Development, Small Business, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Tourism and Associate Pacific Peoples.

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges. Photo / File

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges is spokesman for Justice, Water, Pike River Re-entry, and Māori-Crown Relations.

Taupō MP Louise Upston will be spokeswoman for Regional Economic Development, with her Land Information New Zealand portfolio going to Christopher Luxon.

Taupo MP Louise Upston. Photo / File

Luxon also picks up Research, Science and Manufacturing, in addition to his Local Government and Associate Transport roles.



Michael Woodhouse replaces Chris Bishop as Shadow Leader of the House to enable Bishop to focus solely on his critical role as National's spokesman for the Covid-19 Response. Simeon Brown becomes Deputy Shadow Leader of the House.



David Bennett takes on the important Transport portfolio, with the Agriculture portfolio going to Barbara Kuriger.



Nicola Grigg and Simon O'Connor, who have been acting spokespeople in the Trade and Export Growth and Internal Affairs portfolios respectively, have been appointed permanent spokespersons in those portfolios.



Harete Hipango is spokesperson for Children/Oranga Tamariki, Whānau Ora, Māori Development and Māori Tourism.

National Party leader Judith Collins. Photo / File

"This week, I've met with members of caucus via Zoom to discuss with them how they can best contribute to the National Party team," said Collins.

"I'm confident this refreshed team will do an outstanding job of holding the Government to account and demonstrating our vision for a better New Zealand."