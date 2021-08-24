Bay of Plenty, Taupō homes make Registered Master Builders House of the Year top 100

Home in Mount Maunganui by Calley Homes in the Bunnings Renovation Over $1 million category. Photo / Supplied

Several Bay of Plenty and Taupō homes have made the Top 100 in this year's Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

Homes in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, Pāpāmoa, Pyes Pa, Matua, Ōmokoroa, Athenree Gorge and Kinloch were included in the list.

A Reside Construction home in Ōmokoroa was included in the Resene New Home category for homes over $2 million.

A Ōmokoroa home by Reside Construction in the Resene New Home over $2 million category. Photo / Supplied

Representing the top entrants in this year's regional competitions held in July and August, the top 100 homes will now be re-judged by the national judging panel to find out who will take out the national awards in November.

Registered Master Builders chief executive David Kelly said each year they were blown away by the levels of craftsmanship and innovation delivered by Master Builders across the country.

"The awards are an opportunity to recognise their skills in delivering quality homes for New Zealanders," he said.

This year the regional competition had more than 347 entries across 11 regions.

The national awards will recognise the Supreme House of the Year and Supreme Renovation of the Year, alongside 15 award categories, the Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, two Feature Home Awards, and four Lifestyle Awards including the Outdoor Living Excellence Award, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, APL Sustainable Excellence Award, and Kitchen Excellence Award.

Judges commented on the impact Covid-19 had on the homes they were judging, particularly with the more recent renovations.

"Since our first lockdown last year we are seeing more people pay more attention to their homes and create a space they can not only live in but enjoy. We are seeing the integration of more smart systems in the home, as well as homes offices or working spaces.

"Energy efficiency and sustainable homes is another trend that has been front of mind for homeowners and builders throughout the country," the judges said.

The awards also recognised the building and construction sectors' contribution to the New Zealand economy.

A Kinloch home by Landmark Homes Taupo, Rotorua & Whakatane in the Carters New Home $1 million - $1.5m category. Photo / Supplied

"We play a vital role in New Zealand," Kelly said.

"Every $1 million spent on house building supports $2.6m across the wider economy. But our greatest source of pride is that we are building the quality homes that Kiwis will live in for generations to come."

For more information about the competition, visit www.houseoftheyear.co.nz