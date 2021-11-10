Time to start thinking about sustainability and growing your own, says Herb Waihi president

Penryn Ballinger is the president of the rebranded Herb Waihi. Photos/ Rebecca Mauger

Penryn Ballinger is the president of the rebranded Herb Waihi. Photos/ Rebecca Mauger

In a world of Covid-19 and inflation, passing on gardening knowledge to the next generation is a must, says Herb Waihi president Penryn Ballinger.

And every town could do with a herb society, or similar group, adds the medical herbalist.

The society has rebranded from Waihi Herb Society to Herb (health, education, resources and botanicals) Waihi to better reflect its mission to promote wellness and sustainability.

Penryn says the group is much more than just about growing herbs: it holds workshops and events, does community projects and strives to educate.

Herb Waihi runs a seed library — which is especially important in Covid-times, Penryn says.

''Every time we have a lockdown what happens? We run out of seedlings. About 80 per cent of the seed here is imported from America and Italy and the supply chain is breaking down everywhere.

''If they miss a planting there, we miss a season here and we just can't rely on seeds coming from overseas. Many seeds and plants that you now buy are also a F1 hybrid and they do not save or reproduce well. We need to save and grow heritage seed.

''Every community needs to have a garden centre or group of people managing a "seed library" — such as Tauranga's seed library — who can save seed, give it to the community to use who then return fresh seed, because seed has to be renewed annually to maintain viability.''

People need to start thinking of the future because inflation will continue to rise and fresh nutritious food from the garden is more important than ever, Penryn says.

''For those who have no garden, they can grow vegetables in buckets, or collaborate with your neighbour. If someone has a big backyard 'hey, let's grow a garden between us'.''

Herb Waihi would also like to see a large community garden.

Penryn thinks the electronic age has separated people from nature. She doesn't want gardening knowledge to die off with the older generation.

''Teenagers and young adults seem to be addicted to social media and gaming and often live in areas with a very small back yard. The older generation had grandparents, often with a half acre, who grew all their own vegetables, had a small orchard, a hen house, a couple of bee hives and life skills like gardening, preserving, making soap and homemade health and medicinal remedies.

''In the 1950s everyone had a backyard. Older people have got the knowledge but they're passing away. We're here to help pass on that knowledge.

''Connecting with nature emotionally stabilises you and it brings a joy that you can never get from an artificial world.''

Penryn says the Herb Waihi committee has several medical herbalists and other alternate health practitioners.

Health, immunity and Herb Waihi

Through education, herb societies can teach people how to enhance their immunity, Penryn says.

And Herb Waihi has botanical specialists in the mix.

Penryn has a bachelor of naturopathy and is a medical herbalist and nutritionist and the group has several medical herbalists and other alternative health practitioners.

The society has been around for nearly 40 years and underwent some changes a few years ago. As a result of new interest, a new committee formed.

The society wants people to be aware of what they're buying at the supermarket and to learn to read labels.

Penryn reminds people that sugar comes up as different headings on a label and anything that is a number is a chemical.

The group is also passionate about organic food because of the potential harm from pesticides.

People need to learn to more drink water, she says. Coffee, alcohol and tea all dehydrate.

''It's not about how much you drink or how much you pee, it's the water that's in your cells that determines hydration.

''But if you are exposed to chlorine, fluoride or bromine, you are going to start getting thyroid problems. It bumps the iodine off the thyroid receptors so you should have filtered water. It doesn't take much to set up a water filter for your bench top.''

She reminds people to stay away from bottled water in plastic bottles as plastic contains endocrine disruptors that mimic estrogen.

Penryn recommends garlic which is anti-bacterial, anti-viral and helps prevent blood clots. Parsley is nutrient dense and chamomile can act as a mild sedative, she says.

Young swan plants destined for Mill Stream walkway, Union Hill.

Butterfly project

Herb Waihi initiated the butterfly project which raised 2000 swan plants for Mill Stream walkway, Union Hill.

It is a joint collaboration with Habitat Enhancement and Landcare Partnership (HELP) Waihi who loaned their nursery for raising and potting the seedlings.

The idea is to create a special area where families can walk among the butterflies.

It's a personal project for Penryn, whose daughter Jessie died of Hodgkin lymphoma and the monarch butterfly is special to both of them.

The area could have 10,000-30,000 butterflies by next year. Volunteers are planting flowers and herbs as well.

Meanwhile, the Katikati Herb Society meet the second Wednesday of the month at 7pm in the St Paul's Presbyterian Church Lounge, cnr SH2 & Mulgan Street, Katikati.

Penryn's tips for health

● Learn to garden, to sow seed and save seed

● Learn to eat properly with nutrient dense food and enhance immunity through nutrition

● Learn to read labels on supermarket food to be informed of actual content

● Avoid herbicides, pesticides and go organic

● Drink more water

● Drink herbal teas such as chamomile (which acts as a mild sedative and is also good for anxiety) and lemon balm tea (anti-viral)

● Garlic has anti-viral, anti-bacterial qualities

● Include parsley and garden herbs (antioxidant benefits) and fermented foods (rich in probiotic bacteria) in your diet

● Eat dark, leafy greens

+ INFO For more information or to donate or buy seed check out their Facebook page Waihi Herb Society. Herb Waihi encourage people to join the facebook page which shares community updates, gardening tips and dietary advice for maximum health benefits.