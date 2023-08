Police were notified of a three-vehicle crash near Poike, Tauranga this afternoon. Photo / File

A vehicle has gone over a cliff and another caught fire after a three-vehicle crash near Poike, Tauranga this afternoon.

Police were notified of the crash on State Highway 29A at 1.25pm.

A police spokeswoman told the Bay of Plenty Times three vehicles were involved.

“One of the vehicles went over the cliff and another caught fire,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said no one was injured, the fire was put out, and a tow wagon was at the scene.